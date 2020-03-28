Omni Homestead Resort temporarily closes during coronavirus concerns

Hot Springs' popular Omni Homestead Resort is shutting its doors beginning Sunday, March 29 temporarily due to the coronavirus risks.

According to a statement from Omni Hotels & Resorts, this will remain effective until June 1, 2020.

“The global health crisis has hit the hospitality industry swiftly and significantly. Like many hotels, we’ve felt the impact and made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations at The Omni Homestead Resort effective Sunday, March 29 until June 1, 2020. Our intent is to reopen the resort as quickly as possible, although we will reassess each week. Our associates are the heart of our business and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact for them. We are thankful for the continued support from our guests and family of associates and know we will weather this storm and come out much stronger," Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts said in a statement.

