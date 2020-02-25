Omni Homestead announces plans for Jefferson Pools

The Jefferson Pools have been closed since 2017, the buildings too dangerous to be in.

But this treasured spot has a history of ruin as well as visitors.

“1838: This is the first written record of someone complaining about these pools falling down,” Ed Pillsbury of 3 North Architects told the crowd gathered to hear his briefing on the pools.

He was brought in by the Omni Homestead, which owns the pools, to design their future.

“It was a real challenge," Pillsbury said of his work. "And I’ll be honest: I’d been here, been swimming in the pools, had no idea of what the history was.”

“The buildings evolved over time, and you have to decide at some point what you want to do," said Phil Deemer, President of Preservation Bath." And I think 1925 makes as much sense as almost any date.”

1925 is when the buildings at the site took the form we see today, and it’s the look Pillsbury thought would be the best to return to.

I really believe that we are doing the right thing," he said. "And that makes it so much easier to stand in front of people and talk about what we’re doing.”

It was a decision that brought applause when he revealed the rendering of how the inside of the pools would look.

“It’s on track," Deemer said of the plans after Pillsbury's presentation. "It’s going to be a wonderful place.”

“I am very much looking forward to the moment when I get to float in the pools again," Pillsbury said. "That is going to be a very special day.”

But it is a day that's a ways down the pike. They’re reviewing contractor bids now, and hope to start work in the spring or early summer.

