The Omni Homestead was able to make a long awaited announcement this afternoon.

Ever since the Jefferson Pools, which the Homestead owns, had to be closed, plans have been underway for their restoration and reopening.

The resort announced this afternoon that they have received federal approval for their plans, finally opening the door for work to begin.

Further details are expected, including plans for the design, next week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.