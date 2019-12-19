Omni Homestead Resort to kick off 60th season Saturday

The Omni Homestead will open its slopes Saturday, December 21, kicking off its 60th season in business.

Beginning in January, the resort will host events with live music or a DH every Saturday at the Mountain Lodge.

The slopes will be open for skiing and snowboarding, and the resort's ice skating rink will be open. The Penguin Slides tubing area and the mini snowmobiles will not be open yet.

For the full operating schedule, you can visit the resort's website.

