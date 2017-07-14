Advertisement

On July 14, you can get 80 cent doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

(WDBJ)
By Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2017 at 4:23 AM EDT
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will celebrate the 80th birthday of its iconic Original Glazed® doughnut Friday, July 14, a day after Krispy Kreme opened its doors for the first time in 1937. Guests can enjoy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular menu price that day at participating shops in the United States and Canada.

On July 14, 2017, guests will get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $.80 with the purchase of another dozen at regular price at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. and Canada.

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “It’s remarkable that for 80 years, Krispy Kreme’s commitment to delivering world-class doughnuts the Krispy Kreme way – hot, fresh and now – has not changed.”

Guests are invited to show how they celebrate Krispy Kreme’s #OriginalGlazed on July 14 by posting a photo with the Original Glazed doughnut and tagging @krispykreme. Krispy Kreme’s franchisee, Shaquille O’Neal, is celebrating 80 years of the Original Glazed doughnut by throwing a surprise birthday party with customers. Check it out here: www.krispykreme.com/originalglazed.

Krispy Kreme also recently announced the return of the ultimate party doughnut – Krispy Kreme’s Cake Batter doughnut is filled with a yummy blend of yellow cake batter and White Kreme™ filling and topped with yellow icing and confetti sprinkles. The Birthday Batter doughnut will remain a menu item at participating shops in the United States and Canada.

