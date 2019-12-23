On This Day: George Washington resigns his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army

On this day, Dec. 23, 1783, George Washington resigns his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army to return to private life at his Mount Vernon estate.

Washington rode to Annapolis, Maryland where an elegant dinner was held in his honor before he publicly surrendered power back to the government that first appointed him.

You can learn all about this historic moment in American history on this week’s episode of the How We Got Here podcast:

