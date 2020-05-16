On the Edge Salon stays busy after reopening

Among many businesses now open are hair salons. On the Edge Salon near downtown Roanoke has stayed busy since opening up on Friday. They say opening has come with its own set of challenges, including having to beef up their staff to regulate traffic flow. Staff also has to remind all customers to wear masks, and they are continuously sanitizing tables and chairs.

"It's been going well, it's been nice to get back to work, it's been nice to have our clients, they've been excited about being back and been really grateful that they've been able to get in. We've kind of made some space so we can take a last minute appointment along with our regular customers," Elizabeth Dimun, Owner of On the Edge Salon, said.

"Financially it was necessary for us, but more than that, customers, they fill so many more needs besides just our financial, so it's been really rewarding for us to be able to reconnect," Dakota Carrington, a Stylist at On the Edge Salon, said.

The salon's owner says customers have been helpful with reducing traffic flow by scheduling appointments ahead of time.