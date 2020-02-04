One Year Later: State Police vow to 'never forget' fallen Trooper

Tuesday marks one year since State Trooper Lucas Dowell was killed in the line of duty.

Trooper Dowell was shot down while serving a warrant as part of the regional Drug and Gang Task Force on Feb. 4, 2019. “I think we’re still healing," explained First Sgt. John Turner with the State Police Appomattox Division in Amherst County. “The more time goes on, the better it gets, but we haven’t forgotten,” he added.

Dowell's death left hole in the community and in hearts of those he worked with.

Turner: “It is like losing a family member, you know, there’s a piece of us missing of course," Turner said explaining that law enforcement is like a "Brotherhood."

Since Dowell’s death, bridges have been named in his honor.

And at his former office, photos line the walls. “As soon as you come in the foyer, there a pictures of him and it’s kind of our way of saying, 'never forget,'” Turner said.