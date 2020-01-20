One arrested in connection with Richmond Second Amendment rally

Richmond Police made one arrest Monday during the gun rights rally during Lobby Day.

21-year-old Mikaela Beschler of Richmond was charged with one felony count of wearing a mask in public, on East Broad Street.

Capitol Police say she was arrested after an officer saw her for a third time wearing a bandanna over her face. Police say he had warned her the first two times to adjust it.

She has been released from custody on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.