One dead after car goes over rail, hits tree in Wise County

A single-car crash Friday around 1 p.m. on Route 58A killed an 80-year-old woman in Wise County.

According to State Police, Hazel Mullins, 80 of Coeburn, Va., was driving west when her 2008 Chevy Cobalt ran off the left side of the road. She then overcorrected back over the lanes over the right side of the road, leading the car over the guardrail.

The Cobalt proceeded to flip multiple times and hit a tree at the 52 mile marker.

The case is still open.

