One dead, another hurt in Manassas Denny's robbery and shooting

Police in Virginia say an armed robbery early Thursday has left one man dead and a second man wounded.

CBS photo

Prince William County police say two armed men entered a Denny's in Manassas and demanded property from customers and employees. Two men were shot before the two suspects got away.

One wounded man died after the shooting. The other wounded man has been hospitalized. His condition hasn't been released.

Police say K-9 searched the area for the suspects but they weren't located. No arrests have been announced.