One person was pronounced dead Tuesday at a house fire along Crawley Avenue in South Boston.

The victim's name has not been released.

According to fire officials, crews received the report of a fire around noon and found the house surrounded by flames. Crews could not enter until the fire was contained.

Most of the fire was contained to the back of the house.

State Police and South Boston Police are both on the case.

