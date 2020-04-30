One man dead following late-night crash in Bedford County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Bedford County.

The crash took place at approximately 11:57 p.m. Wednesday on Route 628, two tenths of a mile west of Route 629 in Bedford County.

The driver of a 1993 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling east when the minivan crossed over the center line and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch.

The minivan overturned and ejected the driver, 63-year-old Payton Ernest Jackson of Bedford. Jackson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.