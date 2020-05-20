Warning issued after person attacked by rabid fox in Augusta County

The Virginia Department of Health has issued a warning about a rabid fox.

Sunday, May 10, a person was attacked by a fox in the Hildebrand Church Road area of Augusta County, according to VDH.

The fox was put down and tested positive for rabies. VDH says any human or animal that may have been exposed to the fox’s saliva would be considered a potential exposure and should receive medical evaluation.

VDH says as with any positive animal, the advice is to:

- Never approach a wild animal, especially a raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if behaving oddly or seen in the daylight. These animals are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern U.S.

- Avoid stray cats and dogs, which may also carry rabies. Report any bites or scratches to your physician or the health department.

- Vaccinate your dogs, cats and ferrets and keep their vaccinations up to date.

- Do not feed wild animals or strays. Eliminate outdoor food sources.

- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

If a wild animal bites or interacts with a domestic animal, you're urged to notify your local health department and animal control, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.

If you are bitten, scratched or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention. Rabies is fatal to animals and humans once symptoms begin, but can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.

For more information about rabies and animal exposures, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.