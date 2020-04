One body has been found and a search is ongoing for a second body after a boating accident Sunday night

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reports a boat capsized with two men on board on a private pond on Dodson Road in Pittsylvania County.

The Danville Dive team is conducting the search.

No names have been released.

