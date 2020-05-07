One person dead after house fire in Franklin County

One person died after a house fire in Franklin County's Snow Creek early Thursday.

Snow Creek Fire was the first agency to respond when the call came in at 1:10 a.m. about the fire on Lovell Lane, according to Jay Mason, Deputy Chief for the Franklin County Fire Marshal.

Five members of a family lived in the home. One person died; another was flown to a hospital. No names have been released.

The cause has not been determined. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in a joint investigation with the Franklin County Fire Marshal and Franklin County Public Safety.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.