One person found dead after early morning fire in Roanoke

One person was found dead following a fire in Roanoke Friday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 2300 block of Tukawana Cir NW for a fire. They found smoke coming from a second floor apartment.

Crews entered the apartment and found the victim, already dead.

The apartment sustained smoke and heat damage, but the fire was extinguished before crews arrived.

No other people were injured or displaced.

The fire was determined to be accidental, due to unattended cooking.

Cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner. A name will not be released until the person has been identified and family has been notified.

