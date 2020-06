One person is dead after a Friday night shooting at an apartment complex near Manning Road in Bassett.

Police arrived on scene around 10:45 p.m. Friday night and found one man dead.

The cause of death is likely gunshot wounds. Police are treating the death as a homicide.

No other people were injured.

Police are still searching for three people who they believe have relevant information to the case. They are looking for a small, dark-colored SUV or crossover.