One person found dead after Roanoke house fire

Roanoke Fire-EMS says the body of one person was found during the investigation into a Thursday morning fire.

About 8 a.m. February 13, fire crews were called to a house fire on Massachusetts Avenue NW. The fire was out when they got there, but they found smoke and heat damage, as well as a body on the second floor.

No one else was home.

The cause of death has not been determined; a medical examiner's investigation is underway. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

At the request of the family, the person's name will not be released.

