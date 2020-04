Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person Wednesday morning.

Police say at 8:29 a.m. April 15, they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 800 block of Wards Road in Campbell County.

A Honda SUV and a Chevrolet Cavalier collided.

The name of the victim has not been released and the cause of the crash has not been determined.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.