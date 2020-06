One person is dead after a two car head-on crash in Bedford County.

The crash happened Friday night around 11 p.m. on Route 460.

A 1993 Toyota Corolla hit a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, Tyler Little, was transported to the hospital where he died.

There is no information on the driver of the Chevrolet.

Alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.