Radford Fire and EMS responded to a fire just after midnight Thursday at 560 Rock Road West.

Four people were in the home at the time, but all of them escaped. One was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The residence is a rental property owned by Inglewood Properties and was a total loss.

The fire is currently being investigated, but it is believed to be accidental.

