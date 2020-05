One person was treated for fire-related injuries following a car fire Tuesday morning in Campbell County.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. on Windfall Road and involved a four-door sedan.

Three people were inside the car, but only one was treated for injuries.

Campbell County Fire Marshal Randall Johnson says the fire appears to be accidental. It is believed to have originated behind the dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.