One person with life-threatening injuries after apartment fire in Roanoke

One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Southwest Roanoke.

Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of Southall Place SW Saturday night at 11:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said smoke was showing. Three people and two dogs were inside at the time.

Crews rescued a minor from a second story window. The minor was treated for minor injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.