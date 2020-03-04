One sought, one arrested for shooting at Danville cars Tuesday

Danville Police say one man has been arrested and another is at large after an early afternoon shooting Tuesday.

19-year-old Quentin Pinchback was arrested in connection with a shooting in the 300 block of Seeland Road 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police are still looking for 19-year-old Kalob Jones.

When police were called to reports of shots being fired, they found vehicles damaged by gunfire. They found similar damage after being called to the 100 block of Willoughby Place, and determined the calls were related.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Both men are charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting from a moving vehicle and shooting at a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the location of Kalob Jones is asked to ocall police at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE app..