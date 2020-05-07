One sought, one arrested for theft of Bedford landscaping equipment

One man is in custody and another is being sought for the theft of landscaping equipment from Forest.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Earl Stanley Coffer Jr., 34, of Bedford County. He was charged with two counts of grand larceny.

Arrest warrants were also obtained for Joshua Carr, 31, of Rustburg. He is charged with four counts of grand larceny.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joshua Carr is asked to

contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online here or here, or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive cash rewards up to $1,000.

