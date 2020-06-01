One taken to hospital after Bedford County rollover

One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash in Bedford County Monday afternoon.

The Bedford Fire Department said shortly after 4 p.m., crews were called to a rollover on the 5300 block of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike

They found the car off the road, severely damaged and with one person trapped. They got the victim out through the roof and sent the patient to a hospital with what emergency crews say are non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police are investigating the crash.

