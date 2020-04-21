Open Studios Tour goes online

For two decades, artists in Roanoke have opened their studios on the last weekend in April. This year, they had to get creative, to continue the popular tradition.

Nan Mahone Wellborn, Meridith Entingh, Eric Fitzpatrick and Sarah Muse are four of more than two dozen artists taking part in the Open Studios Tour of Roanoke this weekend.

They offered us a preview Tuesday morning.

Although social distancing will prevent in-person visits this year, the artists are hoping the virtual event will help them share their work, and their love of art.

"It was our way to keep our date, and to keep the connection that we offer in the spring," Wellborn said, "and I hope we can also share creativity at a time when we need some joy."

The two-day online event will showcase the artists and their newest work, with photographs, videos and live presentations on Facebook and Instagram.

"Being able to see people and talk to people is really part of who we are," Entingh told us.

"It's just another way to connect," Muse said. "And since we can't really see everybody in person this year, this is at least a great way to fill the void."

And while the artists are offering their work for sale, they're also providing a positive perspective that's free for the asking.

"I think that's the mission of artists right now," Fitzpatrick said. "We have to fill in the gap, remind people that the world is beautiful, that there's plenty out there to enjoy and it's always going to be there for us. We just have to make it through this difficult time together."

For more information, click on the following link:

Open Studios Tour of Roanoke

