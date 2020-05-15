Orchard Hills Achievement Center tackles hunger problems in Botetourt Co.

Orchard Hills Achievement Center is one of the local non-profits taking part in the 7 Weeks to Takeout Hunger initiative. Every Friday, non-profits order hot meals from local restaurants and give them to families in need.

During week three of the campaign, more than 1,600 meals were given to families in our area. This week, organizers said they hope to hand out even more.

"These families do not have a margin where they can take weeks off from work and be okay. So if they can’t work, they can’t feed their families,” said Lisa Miles, the director of Orchard Hills Achievement Center in Botetourt County.

Miles has a group of volunteers delivering meals to families in need in Botetourt County each week.

They're getting those meals from local businesses like Veranda Bistro in Hollins. Owner Irene Karageorge has been blown away by the community support she has seen. She said they're grateful for the boost they're receiving from 7 Weeks to Takeout Hunger.

"We’re doing between 75 and 100 meals weekly for the next five weeks,” she said.

So far, more than $50,000 has been raised. The goal is to raise at least $100,000 over the seven week campaign. Organizers are asking for monetary donations from anyone who is able to help.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

