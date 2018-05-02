Advertisement

Oreo unveils three new flavors

(WDBJ)
By WVLT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2018 at 6:19 AM EDT
Oreo will soon be stocking shelves with three new flavors.

The company invited shoppers to buy and try Kettle Corn, Cherry Cola, and Piña Colada-flavored Oreo cookies.

The cookies were released following a flavor creations contest. The company narrowed multiple entries down to the three new packs.

Anyone wanting to try the Kettle Corn, Cherry Cola, or Piña Colada cookies has been encouraged to vote on their favorite finalist

.

Voting opened on April 30 and will last until June 30. A flavor winner will be determined on July 1.

Which flavor would you try? Share your opinions with us on the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

