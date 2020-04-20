Organizations across our region are committed to helping the homeless during this pandemic

Community organizations are continuing to support the homeless population through this pandemic. WDBJ7 checked in with the Roanoke Rescue Mission and the Faith Network of Franklin County to see how they're helping the homeless.

The Roanoke Rescue Mission and the Faith Network of Franklin County are two organizations committed to keeping the homeless population off the streets. And the coronavirus pandemic hasn't changed their desire to help.

"We are here in times of crisis," Lee Clark, CEO of the Roanoke Rescue Mission, said.

The pandemic has changed the way in which the Roanoke Rescue Mission now serves the community.

'We've done things like masks, temperature checks, hand washing stations but we've also expanded our services to be here during the day for people," Clark said.

The Community Foundation granted them $10,000 to make it possible for the mission to continue their services.

"Plus we're distributing additional food," Clark explained.

The Faith Network of Franklin County, a non-profit that works with Frankin County residents who are at risk or experiencing homelessness, is another organization now adjusting to the new normal.

"We're not doing assessments in person, our focus we decided doing the emergent part of COVID-19 was to be sure people are housed and in a safe living situation," Sheila Andrews, Executive Director of the Faith Network of Franklin County, said.

And they're helping bring food to those who can't get to a food bank. The Community Foundation also gave them a $10,000 grant.

.

"I want it to reimburse our volunteers . . . This money will also help pay for rent and utilities for people who aren't paying it," Andrews said.

If needed, they can also use the grant to provide separate housing for homeless people who are sick.

"The homeless population or people experiencing homelessness are at a higher risk typically of COVID-19," Andrews said.