Wuhan, considered origin area of coronavirus, reports drop to zero hospitalized patients, Chinese state-run media reports

The Chinese state-run news outlet, Xinhua, has reported the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the city of Wuhan has fallen to zero.

Considered the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak, the central China city cured its last patient in serious condition on Friday.

The Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, has had its number of existing number of coronavirus cases drop below 50 for the first time.

The report by Xinhau goes on to say there have no new reported cases in the province over the last 20 days.

