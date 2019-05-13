Advertisement

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Roanoke

Cropped Photo: oFace Killah / CC BY 2.0
Cropped Photo: oFace Killah / CC BY 2.0(WDBJ)
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: May. 13, 2019 at 1:38 PM EDT
Keep an eye out, because you might see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming through the “Star City” this week.

The Wienermobile will be here in Roanoke from Monday, May 13 to Friday, May 17.

Oscar Mayer will be holding a public event on Thursday, May 16 at Walmart at 4524 Challenger Ave. from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Fans of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be able to take photos and even give the Weiner a tour.

The hot dog-shaped mobile first came into use during 1935 and has been cruising the road’s ever since.

