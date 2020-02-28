Our cold weather continues with mountain snow

FRIDAY

We'll see a mix of clouds and a little sunshine. A clipper system will bring some lift back into our atmosphere today. This means that snow showers will develop in the western mountains and into the NRV through the morning, then bring a few rain showers to eastern areas. Little to no snow accumulation is expected outside of higher elevations. Highs will be a bit warmer Friday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend as a whole appears dry with sunny skies. It will remain cold though, with highs never making it out of the 30s to near 41 on Saturday. Temperatures do begin to warm up as you head toward Sunday afternoon we we get back into the 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon. We do pick up a chance for a stray shower late. Our highs climb into the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions with a better chance of rain making it's way back into the region. We warm back into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

We remain unsettled with rain like both days. Highs remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.