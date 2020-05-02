Our hometowns shine bright as WDBJ7 picks up handful of VAPB awards at virtual ceremony Saturday

Our hometown shined together in the spotlight Saturday as WDBJ7 accepted a handful of 2019 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters awards virtually given out Saturday, May 2!

The VAPBs honor news media efforts throughout both Virginia and West Virginia.

The WDBJ7 team was recognized with the following awards:

-Best Video Journalist/One Man Band First Place: Leanna Scachetti

-Best Specialty Reporting First Place: Tim Saunders for pieces about transportation

-Best Multimedia/Online Journalism Second Place: Leanna Scachetti and Ben Riquelmy for their work with "The Final Salute: Honoring the Heroes of D-Day"

-Best Investigative Reporting Second Place: Siobhan McGirl for "We Can't Get Anybody to Call Us Back - Tracking a Governor's Tax Debt"

-Best Station Promo Second Place: Joany D'Agostino and Jesse Stevens for their work with "Experience is Earned (One Storm at a Time)"

-Best TV News Anchor First Place: Jean Jadhon

-Best Old Dominion Heritage First Place: Joe Dashiell for his work with "Letters to Neil Armstrong"

The full list of winners and more about the Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters awards can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

