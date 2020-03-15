Concerns around outbreak affects church services

In Roanoke County, churches faced a Sunday morning dilemma: whether to stay open, or close their doors in the face of the cornoavirus outbreak. For some, it was a matter of striking the right balance between the holy and the healthy.

Some churches chose to hold in-person services just with extra precautions, and others chose to cancel or move services online.

At Villa Heights Baptist Church in Roanoke County, the coronavirus couldn't keep the congregation away. But this wasn't a normal service.

"We called it a touch-free service, we had ushers at the doors, opening the doors, so congregants would not have to open the doors themselves . . . We did not pass the offering plate," William Klepper, Minister of Administration and Education at Villa Heights Baptist Church, said.

There were also volunteers walking around with disinfecting wipes.

"We disinfected everything prior to service, between services, we have 2 services, we did Sunday school rooms, door knobs, bathrooms, faucets, all of that stuff," Klepper said.

After many discussions about whether to continue holding Sunday services, the church decided to lean on the bible for answers.

"The Bible instructs believers to gather together and worship, and that's our foregoing factor, is what does the bible instruct us to do," Klepper said.

While Villa Heights stayed open, Klepper said turnout was lower than normal--about 60% of their average Sunday crowd. Still, he said that was more than expected.

But many churches in our region decided to move services online. Church of the Holy Spirit in Roanoke County streamed their service on Facebook.

"The bible says that the strong should bear with the weak, so it wasn't so much that we want to protect ourselves, but we want to kind of cooperate in lowering the speed with which the virus can spread for others," Tim Henderson, Chief of Staff for the Church of the Holy Spirit, said.

He said the decision wasn't easy, but it's what seemed best.

"As the people of God, we're directed to gather, and so we wanted to do that, we love being together and so being able to be together and interact digitally while everybody was safe, was just a win win for everybody," Henderson said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.