Outdoor Bedford project in final stages of completion

Cars drive by quiet benches in the Town of Bedford.

Benches are part of "The Loop Project," which is in its final moments of closure.

"This is pretty well done for the benches and the trash cans on the loop, so yes, and there are new signs that are a component of the loop," said Mary Zirkle, Bedford economic development coordinator.

The project, which got its start over halfway through last year, sees plenty of people walking by every day.

They use arrows like these to keep them on the path.

For Megan Davies, the artist behind this design, seeing the work coming to a close is a warm feeling.

"I try to collaborate either with other artists or with kids or with people who give me that inspiration and so it's really neat to have a piece that they can enjoy on a regular basis and it truly is a community piece," said Davies.

One part of the final process includes new signage on the benches to commemorate a donation to help fund the project.

Zirkle says that everything down to those signs is a community effort.

"So it was important from the very beginning to have public input - not only in the design, but then the fabrication and then on down to the details of the signage that are gonna be placed on these," said Zirkle. "All these were done locally so a Bedford County artist was involved, we had Central Virginia Manufacturing actually do the fabrication of these."

The project has also grown to include multiple loops for folks to explore.

And if you ask Davies if she plans on spending any time on these benches on the Longwood Loop, she'll say something like this:

"Of course, I love doing things outside. I have a 5-year-old son and we like going for walks and he's recently been getting really into his bike, so for sure," said Davies.

