Over 2,000 Central American migrants try to enter Mexico

More than 2,000 Central American migrants on Saturday surged onto a bridge spanning the Suchiate River between southern Mexico and Guatemala as Mexican National Guardsmen attempted to impede their journey north.

Mexican authorities closed the bridge after the migrants tried to push their way across. The bridge was open on the previous day to migrants who wanted to cross and request asylum in Mexico, or seek to regularize their status and find work.

As the crowd swelled, amid shoves, Mexican officials allowed several dozen migrants to enter the country, while warning migrants against trying to slip into Mexico without passing through immigration filters.