Over $25,000 of supplies stolen from Dr Pepper Park

Over $25,000 worth of supplies were stolen from Dr. Pepper Park over the weekend, and even more money was lost in property damages.

Waynette Anderson, President of Dr Pepper Park, says she was heartbroken when she got to the park's warehouse Saturday morning. Supplies were stolen and doors and walls were damaged.

"Devastation, just really hard right now because we can't produce events or make money, so just upset, really upset, felt very violated," Anderson said.

She says this isn't the first time park belongings were stolen.

"We continue to have a problem with this on our site, this is our 12th robbery since we've been here in five years," she said.

In this most recent burglary, over $25,000 worth of resources used to produce events were stolen and there is around $10,00 worth of property damage, including a safe that was torn apart.

"They stole all of our cleaning supplies, all of our trash bags, all of things we need, destroyed our safe and ATM, so anything that was of significant value wasn't recovered, I mean, they stole American Flags," Anderson said.

Roanoke City Police responded to the burglary over the weekend and their spokesperson says they located some items in vacant warehouses near the park. Police arrested 49-year-old Ralph Buxton from Roanoke and charged him with Burglary.

"You feel violated, you feel angry and at the same time, you also feel hurt," Anderson said.

Anderson says she is thankful for all the community support and this incident won't have any affect on future events.

Roanoke City Police say this investigation is still ongoing, since they're working to find out if others were involved.