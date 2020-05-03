Seven residents dead after testing positive for COVID-19 at South Roanoke Nursing Home

UPDATE: A total of seven residents of the South Roanoke Nursing Home have died that tested positive for the coronavirus. There were significant underlying health conditions with each patient, according to Jennifer Eddy.

The average age of the victims was 89.3.

EARLIER: After testing the entire group of South Roanoke Nursing Home residents and staff, 33 residents and 28 employees have recorded positive results for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Jennifer Eddy, spokeswoman for American Healthcare which manages the facility, the decision to test everyone came following previous positive results and knowledge about asymptomatic characteristics of the illness.

The facility is still awaiting results for others that were tested. A total of 32 out of the 33 positive resident cases were completely asymptomatic patients.

"As you know, this is a terrible illness that disproportionately affects long term care facilities. Our employees are working extremely hard to continue to provide the best possible care under extremely challenging circumstances and we are all incredibly appreciative of the community's overwhelming support during this difficult time," Eddy added.

