More than 3,500 customers are without power in Danville due to two bad lightning arresters, according to a release from the City of Danville.

Crews are currently working to replace the arresters that affected the Westover substation.

The process is estimated to be finished between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. according to the City of Danville.

