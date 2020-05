More than 3,750 customers are without power Friday night in Lynchburg, according to Appalachian Power.

A total of more than 1,500 of those customers seen above in the red highlighted area can expect power to be restored Saturday morning by 4:30 a.m. T

There is no estimated restoration period for the other set of those affected.

No word on the cause of the outages.

