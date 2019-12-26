Over a third of Americans return gifts in the week following Christmas

This holiday season, the National Retail Federation estimates spending is up 4% compared to last year.

WDBJ7 photo

WDBJ7 asked the Better Business Bureau's Julie Wheeler when is the biggest holiday return day.

"December 26," she said. "That's one of the biggest retail days of the year because now everybody got all that stuff they don't like, so they're going to take it all back."

Two of the most commonly returned items are clothes and electronics.

"You're helping the people that you give a gift to if you get a gift receipt and include it with that package," Wheeler advised. "Don't take tags off if you've received something. If you've received electronics or software, don't unwrap it. In most cases if you unwrap it, they're not going to take it back."

A good rule of thumb for clothes is to keep the receipt with the item of clothing and to keep the tag on it until you wear it for the first time.

"Sizes, color, you know all kinds of things, that's such a personal choice," Wheeler said after we asked her what were some of the common reasons for returning gifts.

She also said that if you're the "gifter," you can help your "gift-ee" by learning what the return policy is wherever you purchased their gifts.

"Can they get a store credit or replacement or can they actually get money back which are all good questions to ask," she said.

One survey found 46% of people believe retailers should accept returns up to three months after a purchase. And nearly half the respondents said they would rather get cash instead of store credit when they return gifts.

Of all the people who plan to return to the malls and retailers, 18% claim it's to return gifts. Meanwhile, 49% of shoppers say they go back to the store to take advantage of holiday sales, according to another National Retail Federation survey.

"Now the whole retail cycle is changing," Wheeler explained. "You know, sales started earlier before the holidays so I'm not sure how much more significant it's going to be, but it used to be that that was the day. Nothing was on sale until December 26."

And though we've been no stranger to sales before Christmas, many people will have new found cash to spend.

"People will go out and try to spend those gift cards as well, trying to look for those sales," Wheeler said. "With the amount of gift cards being given, that actual returns are probably less, just because a huge chunk of the sales dollars are going to gift cards rather than actual gifts."

This year 59% of people requested gift cards for Christmas and 27% of Dec. 26 shoppers said spending their gift cards is why they head back out to the stores after the holiday.

