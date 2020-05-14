Overdose cases, fatalities continue to meet, exceed last year's numbers

Several agencies in our hometowns are noticing a scary trend: a rise in overdoses compared with last year.

In some cases, the deadly overdoses have met or exceeded the totals for all of last year.

In mid-April, WDBJ7 sat down with Roanoke County's chief of police to highlight the rising overdoses they've tallied.

Now, well into May, he said there is not much good news.

"The numbers aren't getting any better," he said Tuesday.

In Roanoke County, there were four deadly overdoses in all of 2019.

So far this year, that number has already doubled.

Roanoke City had 26 fatal overdoses in 2019. As of Thursday, there have been 21.

In Botetourt County, Sheriff Matt Ward confirmed there were 16 total overdoses last year; three were fatal. So far this year, there have been 12 overdoses. Three overdoses were fatal.

"We also believe that the proliferation of fentanyl in the drug market is having something to do with this," Hall said.

But Chief Hall also believes the coronavirus has been to blame, at least in part. He believes people who have more time on their hands and are already abusing a substance are likely to continue to do so.

"People are at home, many people aren't going to work" he said. "They're not going to the social events or having the social interaction with people they normally had."

Isolation, he believes, is not helping either.

"Absolutely it has been incredibly, incredibly disruptive," said Maureen Murphy-Ryan, a Peer Recovery Specialist at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

She understands the recovery process firsthand. She began her recovery in 2016 and has been missing out on her own in-person support groups, as well as leading and participating in those for her clients.

She believes that while other factors may be at play, the coronavirus is having a substantial effect on her peers' abilities to continue in their recovery journey.

"Just the sheer number of people that are really struggling right now," she said. "I think that social isolation is really detrimental to recovery."

She added, "I have seen the individuals that were building stability over months prior to this backslide into their mental health symptoms and backslide into substance use."

While recovery may look different today, it's not gone altogether. Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare is still offering online, over the phone, text and some in-person, socially distant services.

Hall and Murphy-Ryan want to warn people, it's not too late.

"You're not wrong for having those emotions or feelings." she said, "and you're not bad, it's just something you can get support for.... "Please reach out, there are people who want to support you."

Information shared by Murphy-Ryan about available resources:

For up-to-date information on how to access Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare addiction treatment services, click here. Intake assessments are now available for completion remotely from home, and group and individual therapy are provided remotely.

To speak or text with a person in recovery from addiction for support with questions, resources or social connection, there is the Addiction Recovery Warmline from Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, 9-5 Mon-Fri. Supporters and family members of people with addictions are welcome. 540-655-3213. Click here for more.

For a current schedule of virtual and in person meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous, click here

For a current schedule of virtual and in person meetings of Narcotics Anonymous, click here.

On Our Own of Roanoke Valley provides individual and group peer support by phone and video. Click here to download the current month's schedule and links to Zoom-based meetings, now including evening meetings. In-person support is available by appointment, give them a call!

For help finding addiction treatment from another person in recovery, reach out to the Roanoke Valley Hope Initiative! Contact information and details here.

