Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-81 Thursday involving four tractor trailers.

Just after midnight, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to the crash, which was caused by bad weather.

The Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad assisted in transporting multiple people to a hospital, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

