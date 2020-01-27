Owners selling Lynchburg yogurt shop to focus on 'serious' health issue

After more than 10 years in the business, Yogurt Yeti is up for sale.

The owners, Glenda and Dennis Gragg, have decided to sell the shop due to Glenda suffering from "a serious medical issue." For now, their broker says the couple is trying to focus on her health.

The shop was originally listed back in August for $60,000, but has since been reduced to $20,000 to hopefully sell faster. “They are an amazing couple and they’ve had a rough few years with their health," explained business broker, Donna Fitch. "So, this is an incredible opportunity for someone that is ready to go, I’m really praying that we can lock this down today.”

The owners are hoping someone will keep the yogurt shop, but they're open to other business ideas.

The property comes with all the equipment, a full patio and the current lease agreement.

For more details, contact Fitch with Fitch Commercial and Realtor for Red Door Realty at 434-534-3262 or click here.