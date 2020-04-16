PGA TOUR event "A Military Event at the Greenbrier" canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, a PGA TOUR event scheduled for September 7-13, 2020, has been canceled.

The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia and PGA Tour officials made the decision based on concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, officials with The Greenbrier and the PGA TOUR have decided to cancel A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the remaining years of the contract, which was planned to run through 2026.

According to a Greenbrier statement, "The tournament moving to the fall has not served The Greenbrier as well as the event did in prior years when it was hosted over the July 4th week. With kids being back in school, the attractiveness for sponsors and the attendance for the fans dropped significantly."

“We are happy to reach a resolution with the PGA TOUR that is mutually beneficial to both parties in this time of crisis,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier was a showcase for the best of West Virginia. During its early years, the predecessor event, The Greenbrier Classic, was voted “Best in Class” and voted “Best Special Event” by players.

“We owe a supreme debt of gratitude to Governor Jim Justice and his Greenbrier resort for a highly successful 10 years of partnership with the PGA TOUR,” said Andy Pazder, Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations for the PGA TOUR. “Governor Justice’s vision and leadership helped shine a light on the men and women that serve our country through the military and first responder programs he implemented through the tournament, and The Greenbrier resort was an incredibly unique and world-class venue that our players will always remember and cherish.”

The tournament also attracted A-list musicians to the Greenbrier Valley as part of The Greenbrier Classic Concert Series. Some of those entertainers included Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, The Black Eyed Peas, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Maroon 5, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

“From the best players in golf, to the biggest musical acts in the world, the tournament gave West Virginians an opportunity to experience these great events at home. Golf fans from all over the world were able to see the best of our state. It was a real positive for showing West Virginia in one of its brightest lights. Our people were able to take pride in the tournament, and it belonged to every West Virginian,” said Dr. Justice.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, formerly The Greenbrier Classic, is an annual PGA TOUR event that began in 2010 on the Old White TPC Course on the grounds of The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. It drew top-level golfers including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Nick Faldo, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and others.

