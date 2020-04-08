PHCC donates PPE to healthcare workers

Patrick Henry Community College is donating thousands of masks and other medical supplies to local healthcare providers.

PHCC pulled the equipment it was storing for labs and clinical classes and is donating it to Henry County Public Safety, Martinsville Fire and EMS, and SOVAH Martinsville.

“The college felt the supplies were in high demand and that our inventory could support the communities front line health care providers. We are committed to slowing the spread of COVID 19 and are currently in a position to share the resources that are truly key in this public health crisis. We have three instructional laboratories for nursing, paramedic, and physical therapist assistant programs and were able to pool our resources for the donation,” says Amy Webster PHCC’s Director of Nursing and Allied Health.

In all, the school is giving away 10,000 gloves, 1,800 alcohol swabs, more than 125 isolation gowns, and 1,000 different kinds of face masks.

