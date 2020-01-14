Pack of red wolves move to Mill Mountain Zoo

A pack of red wolves is getting used to its new home at the Mill Mountain Zoo.

The eight wolves arrived at Mill Mountain Monday.

The pack was transferred as part of the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan.

There are only about 300 red wolves left in the entire world making them a critically endangered species, Mill Mountain Zoo Co-Director Robin Lentz said.

“It’s a huge responsibility to know that we are charged not only with just caring for their well-being every single day, but for educating and informing the public about this critical species,” Lentz said.

The Zoo is set to have them for at least several months to help manage their breeding cycles.

It will take a little while for the wolves to get settled and learn their new routine, but Lentz said visitors to the Zoo’s Night Howls program will be able to hear them howl in no time.

