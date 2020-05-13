Pamper yourself: A spa facial mask you can make at home!

Stress is something many people are feeling these days. A little pampering and self-care can help ease the tension and help your skin at the same time.

GlamHouse Day Spa owner Madison Madden walked us through three easy at-home facial masks you can do in the comfort of your home. All are made with ingredients you probably already have on hand or you can buy fairly easily at the grocery store.

Hydrating:

Half an avocado

1 Tablespoon pure honey

Brightening:

3 drops essential lemon oil

1 Tablespoon pure honey

Ultra Hydrating/Soothing:

1 Tablespoon plain yogurt

1 Tablespoon pure honey

Mix ingredients and apply to your face with a face tool made for using with facial masks or with a clean face makeup brush. Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes and wash off with a towel. Hydrate afterward. Madden recommends only applying a face mask once a week.

For a demonstration on how to make these masks, a recipe for an oily skin face mask and to see me try the facial mask out myself at home, watch the attached videos!

Madden says while at-home treatments are beneficial, there's nothing like the experience of a spa facial. She recommends having your skin analyzed by a professional and indulging in a facial at GlamHouse Day Spa once it's time for salons to reopen.

Time to relax!

